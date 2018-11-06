Soldier Killed At Fort Hood To Be Buried

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) - A funeral is planned in Rolla for a soldier killed in shootings at Fort Hood, Texas, earlier this month.

The Saturday morning service for Sgt. Timothy Owens will be at First Baptist Church in Rolla. A procession with his casket was Friday evening. He is to be buried with full military honors.

The 37-year-old Owens is originally from Effingham, Ill., and attended Rolla High School in the 1990s. Owens joined the Army in 2004.

Three people were killed and 16 others wounded in the shooting spree on April 2. The suspect, Spc. Ivan Lopez, killed himself.

The governors of both Illinois and Missouri have ordered flags flown at half-staff for Owens.