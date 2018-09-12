Soldier's Wife finds Comfort in Technology

Jennifer Garcia stands with her children clinging to her side and keeps her composure as she takes one last kiss from her husband, who is to be deployed to Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan Tuesday June 29. He's a member of the Missouri National Guard's Agri-business Development Team IV.

At one time, soldiers' wives like Garcia were bound to pen and paper for connection to their loved ones, but Garcia knows she could see her husband soon.

"We usually try to do the internet thing," said Garcia, "that's really good, we can do web cam and chat back-and-forth to each other."

Garcia says this helps keep her husband in-the-know. "It's always good to have that communication when he's gone. That way the kids can talk to him, I can talk to him."

But a computer screen isn't the same as a high five, and a key board can't fix a scraped knee- something Garcia says she can't get used to. "I don't think you ever get used to [him being gone.] It's just something you have to adjust to." said Garcia.

Garcia and her husband have two daughters ages 11 and nine months and a son who is five-years-old.

She says her husband will miss important milestones in their children's lives, such as their youngest child's first birthday and their son's first day of kindergarten.

For the times when her husband is not able to make contact with her, Garcia says she has a support system. "For me it's good to have family and friends," said Garcia, "my grandparents, my mom. Family is the biggest thing to help."

Garcia won't see her husband in person for a year.