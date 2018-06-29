Soldiers Body Arrives Home

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Soldier Killed-Remains,0079Remains of fallen soldier arrive today ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The remains of Marine Lance Corporal Matthew Pathenos arrive back in St. Louis today. Pathenos died in action February seventh while conducting combat operations in Iraq. His body is expected to arrive at 10 a-m today at Lambert Airport. A wake is scheduled for 1 p-m at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Ave.). A memorial service will be at 10 a-m tomorrow at the church. The service will be private. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-16-07 0827EST