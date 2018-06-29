Soldiers to Participate in Veteran's Day Activities

MID-MISSOURI - With Veterans day just around the corner, soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood and the 399th Army band are scheduled to participate in several area ceremonies today.

The Army Absolute Brass band will perform for the Raymondville elementary school, while a number of military members will speak at Veteran's day assemblies in Versailles as well as Hermann and Cuba high school

Columbia College will also honor veterans today with a flag raising ceremony followed by a roll call ceremony. Veterans and current service members will read the names of those killed in combat in the past year.

The flag raising will take place at 7:45 a.m. and the roll call will follow at 10:45 a.m.