Soler wins A.L. honor

KANSAS CITY - The American League named Royals outfielder Jorge Soler its player of the week on Monday.

Soler had a productive week. He batted .409 with six home runs and 12 runs batted in.

The outfielder has 35 home runs this season. The only American League player with more is Mike Trout of the Angels. Soler is just three home runs shy of Kansas City's single-season record of 38, which Mike Moustakas set in 2017.

Soler has 42 games left in the regular season to set a new record.

Soler is the first Royal to earn American League Player of the Week honors since Eric Hosmer was recognized in September of 2017.