Solidarity Rally attendees speak up for change

11 hours 1 minute 49 seconds ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 6:35:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News
By: Randi Bass, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Dozens of marches and rallies were held across the nation Saturday, including one in mid-Missouri.

This weekend marks the third Women's March held around the world and the third Solidarity Rally held here in Columbia. The rally at the Missouri Theatre gave community members a place to come together and share their opinions on issues they care about.

Local bands and poets performed pieces about progress and privilege.

Speakers and people who attended the rally touched on issues like climate change, gender and racial inequality, wealth disparities, and immigration. Several attendees and speakers said they take issue with the Trump administration.

"We have been treated really bad by the Trump administration, and when I say we, I mean American citizens and foreigners, too," said Blanca Kelty, who attended the rally.

Equality and empowerment were big takeaways from Saturday's rally.

"Equality means everyone has a seat at the table, those of us who have been there need to take a step back and listen," said Kate Canterbury of CoMo for Progress.

Canterbury said people can feel distant from things going on in Washington, but they can still make a difference in the community.

"Find your passion. Find a group that's involved with it," Canterbury said. "I guarantee there's a group in mid-Missouri that works on the issue you care about."

More News

Grid
List

Multiple fire departments assist in Holts Summit house fire
Multiple fire departments assist in Holts Summit house fire
HOLTS SUMMIT - The weather conditions on Saturday made it difficult to put out a two-story house fire, firefighters said.... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 11:10:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Boone County firefighters unsure what caused house fire
Boone County firefighters unsure what caused house fire
BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters say no one was injured after a house fire Saturday evening on North Jennings Road near... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Moberly police investigating potential threat to Moberly Middle School
Moberly police investigating potential threat to Moberly Middle School
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a potential threat to Moberly Middle School. In a post on... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 8:00:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

WATCH: Lunar eclipse visible in Mid-Mo Sunday evening
WATCH: Lunar eclipse visible in Mid-Mo Sunday evening
COLUMBIA - Finally something other than snow and clouds will be in the sky, a lunar eclipse! The only total... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 7:08:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Solidarity Rally attendees speak up for change
Solidarity Rally attendees speak up for change
COLUMBIA - Dozens of marches and rallies were held across the nation Saturday, including one in mid-Missouri. This weekend... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 6:35:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Friend remembers professional bull rider who died after rodeo injury
Friend remembers professional bull rider who died after rodeo injury
ROCHEPORT – A professional bull rider who lived in Rocheport died Tuesday evening during a competition in Denver. Mason... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Pileup on I-55 in Missouri as weather turns to snow
Pileup on I-55 in Missouri as weather turns to snow
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri roads officials say a 15-vehicle crash has blocked a section of Interstate 55 on... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 5:02:11 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Trump proposes extending DACA, TPS protections in exchange for wall funding
Trump proposes extending DACA, TPS protections in exchange for wall funding
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump proposed extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 3:51:44 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Trump expected to make new shutdown offer to Democrats
Trump expected to make new shutdown offer to Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking a shutdown solution, President Donald Trump was expected to announce Saturday that in exchange for money... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 2:34:46 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Trump salutes remains of 4 Americans killed in Syria attack
Trump salutes remains of 4 Americans killed in Syria attack
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — A solemn procession. A long salute. A chaplain's prayer. President Donald Trump... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 2:12:13 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Affirmative action proposed for medical marijuana licensing
Affirmative action proposed for medical marijuana licensing
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Now that Missouri is entering the medical marijuana industry, two Democratic lawmakers from Kansas City want... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 11:33:37 AM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Woman pleads guilty to fraud at Missouri ammunition plant
Woman pleads guilty to fraud at Missouri ammunition plant
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A 36-year-old woman who worked for a subcontractor at the Lake City Ammunition Plant in Independence admitted... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:09:12 AM CST January 19, 2019 in News

One killed in Camden County ATV crash
One killed in Camden County ATV crash
SUNRISE BEACH - One man is dead after an ATV crash early Saturday morning. According to an online crash... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 8:29:00 AM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Missouri man killed in Syria bombings
Missouri man killed in Syria bombings
ST. LOUIS - A Missouri man was one of the four Americans killed by a suicide bomber in Syria on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 7:49:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather
Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather
COLUMBIA - Animal control is urging pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a safe shelter during the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 5:02:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Salvation Army provides services for federal employees
Salvation Army provides services for federal employees
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is providing food assistance for furloughed federal workers through their food pantry. Food assistance is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 3:27:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Columbia man facing new sexual misconduct charge
Columbia man facing new sexual misconduct charge
COLUMBIA - A man already facing charges of sexual misconduct for an incident in May 2018 now faces an additional... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 1:56:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Parson supports new Department of Corrections plan
Parson supports new Department of Corrections plan
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections and Governor Parson announced Friday a new plan to address staffing shortages... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 1:50:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
6am
7am
8am
9am 11°