Solo in the Kitchen

Buying groceries and preparing meals is always a choreBut shopping and cooking for one creates a new set of challenges. Columbians Debbie Reschly and Denise Redmon have created a new class to help people go solo in the kitchen.





"I want them to learn how to cook nutritious meals for a single person. It's important for them to eat nutritiously as well," explained Boone County Health Department's Denise Redmon.

The class is inspired by the book Going Solo in the Kitchen by Jane Doerfer.

Reschly stumbled upon it in her own search to learn more about cooking for herself.

"The advice from the author was that get to know your butcher, make him your best friend so that you get small cuts of good quality meat," explained Reschly.

Successful solo cooking begins before you get to the store. Planning your meals for the week will make shopping easier and keep your kitchen stocked with the right amount of food. Once you get to the grocery store, experts say avoid buying pre-packagted products. Instead, choose single items that you know you'll be able to finish before they go bad. If you do have to buy a pre-packaged product, like a loaf of bread, Redmon says you can always freese half of it until you're ready to eat it. Learning to cook for one has its challenges, but Redmon says it can help create a healthier lifestyle.

The first going solo class is March 21st.