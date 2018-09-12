Somali Gets Life in Prison for US Yacht Hijacking

7 years 3 weeks 4 hours ago Monday, August 22 2011 Aug 22, 2011 Monday, August 22, 2011 11:44:00 AM CDT August 22, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Somali man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for his role in the hijacking of yacht off the coast of Africa that left all four Americans on board dead, telling a federal judge that he never meant for anyone to get hurt.

"I'd like to express my regret and sorrow to the victims' families," Ali Abdi Mohamed said through an interpreter.

Mohamed is the first of 11 men who have pleaded guilty to piracy in the case to be sentenced. Each of the men face mandatory life sentences, although that could eventually be reduced as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. A second Somali was expected to be sentenced later in the day.

The owners of the Quest, Jean and Scott Adam of Marina del Rey, Calif., along with friends Bob Riggle and Phyllis Macay of Seattle, were shot to death in February several days after being taken hostage several hundred miles south of Oman. They were the first Americans to be killed in a wave of piracy that has plagued the Indian Ocean in recent years.

The pirates said they intended to bring the Americans back to Somalia so that they could be ransomed, but that plan fell apart when four U.S. Navy warships began shadowing them. The Navy offered to let the pirates take the yacht in exchange for the hostages, but the pirates said they wouldn't get the kind of money they wanted for it. Hostages are typically ransomed for millions of dollars.

Mohamed told prosecutors he was ordered to fire a rocket propelled grenade at the American warships to keep them away from the Quest. Court documents say that in doing so, he inadvertently killed one of the pirates who was standing too close behind him. Shortly after the RPG was fired, gun fire erupted aboard the yacht.

Court records say three of the men shot at the Americans and that stray bullets they had fired killed another pirate. Mohamed said he another pirate rushed downstairs to where the Americans were being held to wrestle the weapons of the shooters away and to get them to stop shooting, but it was too late.

Mohamed said that even though he didn't shoot the Americans, he hopes their families will forgive him. None of the victims' family members were present Monday, but they sent in numerous letters saying that their loss has been devastating. District Judge Mark Davis said that by all accounts, the victims lived lives filled with "service and with kindness to those they encountered."

The Adams had spent much of their time delivering Bibles around the world.

Three men are charged with murder and other death-penalty eligible charges. A fourth man also faces piracy charges for acting as a land-based negotiator for the band of pirates.

Mohamed and the others have agreed to help prosecutors in those cases and possibly others.

In all, 19 men boarded the Quest. When American forces boarded the boat, all but two men surrendered. Those two were shot and killed by U.S. forces.

U.S. authorities released one person because he was believed to have been a juvenile.

The prison Mohamed and the others will be sent to hasn't been determined.

 

More News

Grid
List

School district provides emergency bus training for students
School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
FULTON - Two boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services in Fulton Tuesday. According to a press release... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 68°
10am 73°
11am 76°
12pm 77°