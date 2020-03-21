Some Asian community members concerned about perceptions, misconceptions

COLUMBIA - The ongoing debate over whether referring to the novel coronavirus as the "China virus" is affecting some mid-Missourians with Asian roots and connections.

President Trump has repeatedly used the term "China virus" or variants of that in press briefings and on Twitter. Some argue there's nothing wrong with that, as Trump is stating the fact that the virus originated in China. Others say his words are a reflection of racism toward Chinese and the greater Asian community.

Mingzhe Du, a Chinese international student at the University of Missouri, said he bought masks on Amazon before the U.S. had its first confirmed coronavirus case.

"I saw the situation in China, and I think I need to buy masks to protect myself," Du said.

Du is among some Asian residents in Columbia who told KOMU 8 after seeing some racism-related attacks and incidents in other cities, they no longer feel comfortable wearing the masks they bought earlier this year.

In one case, an Asian woman was attacked by another woman who said, "Where's your corona mask, you Asian [expletive]."

"I only used these masks twice," Du said. "I don't want people to feel that I'm sick."

Du said he hasn't been a victim of racism in Columbia, and he understands the culture difference can be hard to accept.

"In China and Japan, people wear masks because [of] the weather conditions and bad pollution," he said. "But in the U.S., people may only use masks when a professional tell them to."

Du said he understands it takes time for people to accept the way how he is protecting himself and others around him. But it doesn't bother him to believe in the good side of humanity.

"Columbia is still very friendly to the Asian community," Du said. "And I feel every day is a blessing."