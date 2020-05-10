Some businesses and consumers wary of dine-in despite loosening restrictions

COLUMBIA - Many businesses in Columbia have reopened since Boone County and the City of Columbia loosened stay-at-home restrictions.

However, some restaurants believe it's not yet time to open their door for dine-in services.

"Everyone is desperate for making money," Tian Wang, owner of Taste, a Chinese restaurant in Columbia, said. "But you are choosing between making money and saving lives."

Wang said his restaurant is a primarily dine-in restaurant, and that delivery service makes up only 30% of their earnings.

"I know I can restart the dine-in service since May 3," Wang said. "But like I said, I don't want to risk anything before experts say it is completely safe."

In addition to businesses not being ready to reopen, many customers think it can be hard to quickly embrace the idea of hanging out with friends at a public place.

"I don't think it's safe to eat at a restaurant," Eason Lai, a Columbia resident, said. "Delivery to me is still a comparably safe choice."

When asked under what condition would Lai choose to eat at a restaurant, he said he's likely going to wait until Columbia reports no new coronavirus cases for at least two weeks.