Some Churches Stay Open

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Sunday, January 14 2007 Jan 14, 2007 Sunday, January 14, 2007 10:59:51 PM CST January 14, 2007 in News

He runs a snow removal business during the week, but on Sunday, shoveling ice was his donation to his church.

"I believe that everybody needs to help out and that's what I'm here for," said Smith who is a member of Missouri United Methodist Church. "It's just that we ought to try to keep the church open. And this is just my part to doing that."

The Missouri United Methodist Church was one of the few churches which still held Sunday morning services. The pastor says he closed the doors once, and he'll never do that again.

"It goes way back to my first church when I called off a Sunday because of a snow," explained pastor Jim Bryan. "People came anyway, and I'd already called it off. So I decided never to, we never call it off."

Close to 200 worshippers showed up at the church for food and fellowship. One family says the weather doesn't normally keep them from coming to church.

"We are walking distance from here now, so we don't have an excuse," said member Marty Lile.

The attendance was low. It was very informal but very personable.

That's not something to get used to, however. The forecast calls for a sunny day above freezing next Sunday.

Officials at the church say many of the worshippers over the weekend were from other churches that were unable to hold services.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Public Schools' no backpack policy in effect
Columbia Public Schools' no backpack policy in effect
COLUMBIA - The "no bag" policy comes to effect today at Battle High School. Columbia Public Schools created this... More >>
13 minutes ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers during Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina,... More >>
15 minutes ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School District is replacing all of its trash cans with a three-tier waste system in all... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:20:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:11:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:45:24 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:23:32 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

MU recieves $1.5 million gift from legacy donor
MU recieves $1.5 million gift from legacy donor
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a $1.5 million gift Friday, which will be used to help improve business... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 10:54:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in Top Stories

Albright in Missouri speech: Democracy 'appears in retreat'
Albright in Missouri speech: Democracy 'appears in retreat'
FULTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright says during a Missouri speech that democracy worldwide "appears to be in retreat." The... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:39:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Columbia joining Global Climate Strike demonstrations
Columbia joining Global Climate Strike demonstrations
COLUMBIA - A climate strike is taking place on the MU campus Friday at noon. It's part of a... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:38:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Fulton man with warrants after foot chase with police
Fulton man with warrants after foot chase with police
FULTON - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he attempted to evade arrest after a foot pursuit, according... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 8:49:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Heritage Festival preparations underway
Heritage Festival preparations underway
COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for the Heritage Festival & Craft Show this weekend. ... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:13:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Police investigate shots fired in south Columbia
Police investigate shots fired in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police said they found seven shell casings in the southern part of the city late Thursday night. ... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:02:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate.... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:02:00 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in Climate

Columbia community remembers Columbia College student killed by gun violence
Columbia community remembers Columbia College student killed by gun violence
COLUMBIA — The Columbia community came together Thursday night to remember the life of a Columbia College student killed in... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City district a 'place in peril' for third straight year
Jefferson City district a 'place in peril' for third straight year
JEFFERSON CITY - For the third straight year, the Capitol Avenue Historic District in Jefferson City is considered a "Place... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:22:47 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

State sending troopers to help fight St. Louis crime
State sending troopers to help fight St. Louis crime
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 7:29:00 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

U.S. Congress candidate searched for weed; sheriff says it's legal
U.S. Congress candidate searched for weed; sheriff says it's legal
WILLIAMSBURG — A woman running for a seat in the U.S. Congress said Callaway County Sheriff's Department wrongfully searched her... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

BEHIND THE SEARCH: How investigators found Megan Shultz's likely remains
BEHIND THE SEARCH: How investigators found Megan Shultz's likely remains
COLUMBIA - For investigators, finding Megan Shultz's likely remains in the Columbia landfill after only eight days of searching was... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 6:36:00 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
4pm 88°
5pm 84°
6pm 81°
7pm 78°