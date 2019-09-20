Some Churches Stay Open

He runs a snow removal business during the week, but on Sunday, shoveling ice was his donation to his church.

"I believe that everybody needs to help out and that's what I'm here for," said Smith who is a member of Missouri United Methodist Church. "It's just that we ought to try to keep the church open. And this is just my part to doing that."

The Missouri United Methodist Church was one of the few churches which still held Sunday morning services. The pastor says he closed the doors once, and he'll never do that again.

"It goes way back to my first church when I called off a Sunday because of a snow," explained pastor Jim Bryan. "People came anyway, and I'd already called it off. So I decided never to, we never call it off."

Close to 200 worshippers showed up at the church for food and fellowship. One family says the weather doesn't normally keep them from coming to church.

"We are walking distance from here now, so we don't have an excuse," said member Marty Lile.

The attendance was low. It was very informal but very personable.

That's not something to get used to, however. The forecast calls for a sunny day above freezing next Sunday.

Officials at the church say many of the worshippers over the weekend were from other churches that were unable to hold services.