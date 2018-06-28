Some City Sidewalks Still Covered In Snow

COLUMBIA- Though temperatures are on the rise, those taking a walk along city sidewalks Friday may still want to be careful of lingering snow and ice. Several portions of sidewalks along the city are still covered with heavy snow and ice. Portions along College Avenue and Providence Road are forcing people to walk into the street in order to avoid any obstacle.

This is causing a hard time for some pedestrians like Marko Konjovic.



"It's been kind of difficult since the sidewalks are not clean from the snow, so it's kind of hard to get around," Konjovic said.