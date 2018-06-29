Some Columbia Residents Angry With Grindstone Trail Plans

COLUMBIA - Angry Columbia residents are protesting what they say is a destruction of their backyards.

Dozens of residents from the East Pointe subdivision came together Thursday night to voice opposition to a proposed trail.

The trail would connect the Grindstone nature area to McGuire Boulevard but would also run through some of the yards in the subdivision.

A group of residents have hired an attorney but the final decision rests with city council members.