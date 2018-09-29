Some forcibly arrested in St. Louis weren't protesting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An undercover police officer and an Air Force lieutenant were among the 120 people who were forcibly arrested last weekend when police began clearing downtown St. Louis streets during protests over the acquittal of a white former officer in the killing of a black suspect.

The arrests last Sunday came about two hours after vandals broke windows and threw items at police. The officers used a tactic called kettling to box in demonstrators.

The acting police chief and Gov. Eric Greitens congratulated officers on their tactics. But The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports some of those caught in the crackdown weren't protesting and say officers used unnecessary force.

Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday asked the director of public safety to investigate how an undercover officer was bloodied during the arrests.