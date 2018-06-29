Some Freshmen Not Prepared

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - More than one-third of college freshmen at Missouri's public schools had to take remedial courses last year. The percentage of students taking the courses is up significantly compared with a decade ago. More than 26 percent of Missouri's 1996 public school graduates needed remedial courses when entering Missouri public college. That's according to the Missouri Higher Education Department. The percentage increased to 36 percent for 2005 and 2006 public school grads. Although remedial math courses were at the top of the list, the students also needed remedial English and reading. Missouri K-12 and higher education leaders met yesterday. They say they need to better track the remedial rise and try to reverse it.