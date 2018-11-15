Some international students feel unwelcomed in the U.S., including at MU

12 hours 56 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:54:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading
COLUMBIA – A new report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) found a decrease in the number of new international students coming to college in the United States. 
According to a press release, the 2018 'Open Doors Report' on International Educational Exchange found that, "new student enrollments fell by 6.6 percent in 2017/18, corroborating findings from the 2017 fall enrollment survey and continuing a slowing or downward trend first observed in the 2015/16 academic year."
However, the United States continues to be the top host of international students around the world, the press release said. 
In mid-Missouri, the international student enrollment at MU has declined for the past three years. 
That number was 1,815 this fall, compared to 2,064 in 2017 and 2,349 in 2016.

Kemi Omotayo is a graduate international student from Nigeria at MU. She is studying language teaching with an emphasis in French. 

She says she feels welcomed at the Department of Roman Languages and Literatures. 

"We have American professors, we have international professors, they are all welcoming, everywhere," Omotayo said. 

However, not all of her experiences in the United States have made her feel welcomed, since she came to study in the fall of 2017.

Last summer, Omotayo worked as a unit leader for a summer program at MU. She said, undergraduate students made fun of her accent and would always repeat the words she said.

"They were always waiting for me to speak so that they could make fun of me," Omotayo said. 

She said that made it impossible for her to perform up to her fullest potential. 

"I felt like if I was not wanted, I was not accepted," Omotayo said. 

Omotayo said experiences like hers could prevent some international students from wanting to come to study in the United States. 

"We come from a different culture and we have to navigate into another culture here," she said. "All we need is just to be understood and accepted. If people fear for not being understood, not being accepted for who they are that might prevent them from wanting to go out, wanting to leave their home."

Omotayo said her experience in the summer made her cry a lot. The support of her family was important to overcome the situation, she said. 

"I wanted to actually quit on the job, I said I wasn't going to do this anymore," Omotayo said. "But I kept on calling my family, my brothers, talking to them and they encouraged me to just keep on."

Some people encouraged her to report her case to the Title IX Office but she preferred not to do so. 

Liz McCune, with the MU News Bureau, said changes in the international student enrollment are usual. 

"It is common to see increases and decreases over the years based on what’s happening related to domestic and international events such as international conflicts, changes in leadership and global economic conditions," she said. 

In addition, NAFSA: Association of International Educators reports that in Missouri international students made a financial contribution of $627.1 million in 2017, in room and board, dining, and other expenses. 

Also, "for every seven international students enrolled, three U.S. jobs are created and supported" by the spending of that group, NAFSA reports. 

More News

Grid
List

Veterans find sense of freedom behind bars
Veterans find sense of freedom behind bars
MOBERLY - Veterans at Moberly Correctional Center say a program designed to reconnect former servicemen to their military values has... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 9:33:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Columbia plow drivers prepare for upcoming winter season
Columbia plow drivers prepare for upcoming winter season
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers participated in the annual Dry Snow Run to practice routes for the winter season Wednesday... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 8:38:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

Doctor: Medicinal marijuana viable alternative for opioids
Doctor: Medicinal marijuana viable alternative for opioids
COLUMBIA - Medical marijuana may play a part in the reduction of opioid usage, supporters say. According to the... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:39:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Mental health advocate visits 7 Columbia schools to spread awareness
Mental health advocate visits 7 Columbia schools to spread awareness
COLUMBIA - Mike Veny experienced trouble with mental health throughout his childhood. Instead of letting his negative past consume him,... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:15:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Group upset after police community outreach units dissolved
Group upset after police community outreach units dissolved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department recently announced their decision to end its Community Outreach Unit and some citizens are... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 5:41:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Garden City lays off entire police department
Garden City lays off entire police department
GARDEN CITY - An entire police department is out of a job Wednesday morning without notice. According to the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 5:00:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Some international students feel unwelcomed in the U.S., including at MU
Some international students feel unwelcomed in the U.S., including at MU
COLUMBIA – A new report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) found a decrease in the number of new... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:54:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Computer system tracks and shares Boone County hate crimes
Computer system tracks and shares Boone County hate crimes
BOONE COUNTY – The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has been working on a new computer system to better report hate... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:40:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Police raid businesses, charge man in connection to string of K2 overdoses
Police raid businesses, charge man in connection to string of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA – Two people were taken into custody Wednesday in a case stemming from a string of overdoses involving synthetic... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:32:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service, convenient location and easy access when they enter the doors of an Urgent Care.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:16:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: I-70 re-opens hours after deadly crash
UPDATE: I-70 re-opens hours after deadly crash
BOONE COUNTY - Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Westbound Wednesday afternoon. The crash immediately shut... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Local pilot who found missing St. Louis woman's body speaks out
UPDATE: Local pilot who found missing St. Louis woman's body speaks out
MONROE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop B found Raffaella M. Stroik dead in Mark Twain Lake on... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:14:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia woman hits jackpot, wins $64,000
Columbia woman hits jackpot, wins $64,000
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is celebrating after winning a $64,000 jackpot. Penny McNear stops at Moser’s Foods on... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 11:22:00 AM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump to back major rewrite of sentencing laws
Trump to back major rewrite of sentencing laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to support the first major rewrite of the nation’s... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 11:07:15 AM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Annual autism conference held in columbia
Annual autism conference held in columbia
COLUMBIA - The community will get a chance to learn more about autism Wednesday morning. The annual Columbia Autism... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:08:00 AM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

W.A.T.C.H. reveals its 2018 nominees for the 10 worst toys this holiday season
W.A.T.C.H. reveals its 2018 nominees for the 10 worst toys this holiday season
BOSTON (AP) - World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) today revealed its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:54:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Community Thanksgiving dinner grows larger in its 21st year
Community Thanksgiving dinner grows larger in its 21st year
COLUMBIA - The Almeta Crayton Community Program will be expanding its annual "Everybody Eats" Thanksgiving community to more locations. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:24:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Columbia delivers annual citizens survey
Columbia delivers annual citizens survey
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is delivering an annual citizen’s survey to a random sample of households. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:58:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
3am 24°
4am 23°
5am 23°
6am 22°