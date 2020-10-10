Some JCPS online students forced back to in-person classes

JEFFERSON CITY - Some students enrolled in Jefferson City Public Schools' online learning option are being sent back to the classroom.

JCPS sent out letters like this one to students that fell behind in their classwork.

The district is requiring these students to return to in-person learning.

If they fail to do so by the date on the letter, the district will report the students and parents to the Hotline for Education Neglect.

Maakaha Thomas has four children. Her kindergartner and first grader at Moreau Heights Elementary were removed from online learning on Sept. 28 after a phone call from the superintendent's office.

They started their first day of in-person classes Tuesday.

"I do have two disabled children, one with a medical disability," Thomas said. "For me, to send my son off to school knowing he's sickened, it bothered me."

Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Gary Verslues said the district has only moved elementary and high school students back to in-person classes.

Verslues said Jefferson City High School had 100 online students who didn't complete any work in the first three weeks of class.

He said the district and its online learning provider, Launch, contacted students and parents. They had two weeks to improve before moving back to in-person learning.

"We gave every chance possible to be successful," Verslues said. "At some point, the student has to advance academically."

Jasmine Wilson had her kindergartner and second grader removed from online learning after she also received a phone call on Sept. 28.

She said wasn't contacted prior to the phone call and wasn't given an option to return her students to online learning.

Wilson also said the lack of teacher interaction was a large factor in her students' removal from online classes.

"Everything that the kids had to do was actually them unto themselves," Wilson said. "Every kid learns on a different basis, so that technique didn't work."

She said her children's learning ability was hurt due to only having limited access to teachers three, short times a day.

This limited time made it difficult for teachers to interact with students effectively.

"I felt there were times where there was so much at-home, online chaos that my child would just be sitting there with her hand up," Wilson said. "The teacher can't get to her yet because she has to get other students under control."