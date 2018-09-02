Some Kansas City Police Walking the Beat Again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some Kansas City police officers are walking beats in four city neighborhoods to try and reduce the crime rate.

The officers are the first foot-patrol police in Kansas City in more than 30 years. The effort is a 90-day pilot project to gauge reaction to the officers in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods.

The beat cops are all new graduates of the police academy. The program began Tuesday and eventually, 14 officers will be involved, although not all of them have completed training.

The Kansas City Star reports that the officers will walk from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The first two officers, Ryan Taylor and Drew Pittenger, drew a mix of reactions from residents on Tuesday, ranging from confusion to relief.

File photo courtesy of KCPD.