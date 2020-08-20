Some local private schools attribute enrollment increase to CPS' hybrid model

21 hours 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:45:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News
By: Jasmine Lotts, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The coronavirus pandemic could be the reason why more parents are turning to private schools for their children's education this year. 

Principals at some local private schools said they have enrolled more students than they usually do each year because of Columbia Public Schools' new hybrid plan

Under the new plan, students would attend in-person two days a week and have online learning, with limited teacher access, the other three days. Students who choose all online would work with a teacher four days a week.

Columbia Christian Academy, a private school, has seen an increase of enrollment from 14 to 18 student. 

Principal Sharice Albritton said that even though the school is small this was a significant increase in a short period of time. 

"The students we've just enrolled in the past week aren't necessarily people that would even be seeking Christian education," she said. "But it's because of the public school situation with their concern that their kids may only be able to go to school a couple of days a week."

Albritton said they are aware that parents may change their mind about schooling, so Columbia Christian Academy is open to enrollment throughout the academic year. 

"At least one family asked if they can enroll in September, which would be weeks after we start the school year," she said. "I believe that the reason is because they’re really wanting to find out what Columbia Public Schools is going to do, and make their decision from there." 

Columbia Independent School, another private institution, also saw an increase in enrollment. 

Principal Cari Dowell said the school had an increase of 85 new students compared to 75 new students last year. 

"The other 50, most of them, I would say the majority of those are coming from public schools," she said. 

Dowell said some other parents chose not to enroll their children in the private school this year.

"They were hoping that we'd be able to offer an online option, which we will be able to teach online if everyone is online, but what we can't do is offer the families the option of either in person or online," she said. "That's because we would really need to just double the size of our faculty to do that."

Columbia Independent School starts the school year on August 20, and Columbia Christian Academy begins classes on August 25.

