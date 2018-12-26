Some Mid-Missouri motels offer holiday rates for the holidays

COLUMBIA – Coming home for the holidays can add up for veterans and families with loved ones in the hospital, but some Mid-Missouri hotels offered discounted rates on Tuesday for the holidays.

“We want to welcome them home for the holidays and show our appreciation for those that have served,” Columbia Red Roof Inn General Manager Tracie Jackson said.

The Red Roof Inn in Columbia offered a 20 percent discounted rate for those who have served to express their appreciation for veterans from the area.

“We offer it to them without them even asking for it,” Jackson said.

The holiday spirit spread to Kingdom City where one Super 8 Motel offered a rate of $32.00 families with loved ones in hospitals. The motel’s regular price is $60.00 a night.

The Super 8 owner said this is something they do every year to help those families struggling with hospital bills.

According to Jackson, veterans and their families were incredibly thankful of the lowered rates in the spirit of Christmas.

“They were very appreciative and welcoming. They were glad to be home for the holidays and certainly glad to get the discount,” Jackson said.