Some Missouri hospitals to cancel elective procedures

JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri hospitals are canceling elective procedures in response to the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mid-Missouri area.

SSM Health, Capital Region Medical Center, and Boone Hospital Center will cancel elective procedures, effective March 23. The decision by both hospitals follows guidelines and recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"Elective" care refers to care that can be delayed for eight weeks or more without risk to patients or families, and without compromising standards of care.

“This measure is intended to ensure that only urgent or time-sensitive procedures are provided, to protect our caregivers and the communities we serve, and to conserve the resources needed for the COVID-19 health crisis," said Mike Baumgartner, regional president of SSM Health in Mid-Missouri. “We are committed to consistently and transparently addressing issues our communities are encountering during this epidemic.”

Patients who have elective health procedures scheduled with SSM Health will be contacted by their health care provider to discuss rescheduling. Patients who have a procedure scheduled or are unsure of its status are recommended to contact their physician or care provider.

“The decision to cancel elective procedures was made with careful deliberation and we believe is a necessary step in protecting patients and hindering the spread of infection,” said Randy Haight, M.D., vice president of medical affairs at Capital Region Medical Center. “Furthermore, we want to be as conscientious as we can be to preserve resources in the event the number of infections continues to expand.”

“We are grateful for the support of our community and ask for your commitment in taking the necessary precautions for infection prevention,” said Haight. “Proper hand hygiene, social distancing and staying home when you are sick and not needing hospitalization will help tremendously.”

Boone Hospital Center will evaluate care scheduled in the next four weeks, according to a press release. If the care falls within the category of an elective procedure or visit, it will be rescheduled eight weeks out or more. Impacted patients will be called by either their physician's office or staff to reschedule.

All hospitals plan to continue monitoring the evolving situation and will provide notice when it is appropriate to resume normal processes, according to the press release.