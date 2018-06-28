Some Mo. Students Face Uncertain Educational Future

COLUMBIA - With the Kansas City School District becoming the third Missouri district to lose accreditation last week, questions have arisen over the educational prospects for students in these ailing areas.

Missouri parents testified in front of the General Assembly's Joint Committee on School Accreditation Wednesday and told lawmakers they are worried over their children's futures.

To that end, legislators requested inquiries into a number of solutions, including open enrollment to schools for all students throughout the state.

When students apply to many higher education institutions in Missouri--including the University of Missouri and Stephens College--their high school's are not required to provide proof of accreditation.

But some universities and colleges--like Westminster College in Fulton and Missouri State University in Springfield--ask specifically for accreditation on their applications.

Higher education officials were not available for comment early Thursday morning.

The St. Louis School District and St. Louis-area Riverview Gardens School District also lost accreditation in 2007.