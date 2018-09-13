Some MU students worry about their families ahead of Hurricane Florence

From left to right, Wendy Cobb and Ceci Haberdash

COLUMBIA - Two MU seniors are worried about their family members who live on the East Coast as Hurricane Florence is expected to hit this week.

Wendy Cobb is from Troy, Missouri and she has never experienced a hurricane before.

"It's something that I always didn't think that I'd have to deal with," she said.

Cobb's husband, Seth, is stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Havelock, North Carolina.

"Being here, a thousand miles away it's very hard, and it's very scary seeing the news and seeing how bad Hurricane Florence is inevitably going to be once it hits," she said.

Ceci Haberdash grew up in Southeast Virginia Beach, Virginia so she has experienced hurricanes before.

"I know how scary it can be, so being away from it all it's a different feeling but still scary because I don't know if my family is going to lose power, for how long, or if their cell service is going to go out," she said.

As of noon on Wednesday, Florence was still a category four hurricane producing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour.

It was expected to make landfall, as a category three, near Wilmington, North Carolina early Friday morning.

Haberdash's family is not in the direct path of Florence, but both of her parents and one of her brothers received a mandatory evacuation order on Monday.

"It's kind of just like a waiting game which is really the hardest period, the days before the storm knowing that's going to hit you and it's probably going to be pretty bard," she said. "There’s a lot of fear and anxiety that comes with that waiting experience."

Both Cobb and Haberdash said it’s hard for them to find people in mid-Missouri who can understand what their loved ones are going through.

"It's definitely hard," continued Haberdash. "Because not a lot of people have experienced them."

"I really just feel helpless," Cobb said.

Both also said being safe in mid-Missouri while their families are waiting for Florence doesn't feel quite right.

"I just really need a hug honestly, I'm a ball of nerves this week," Cobb said.

"I would absolutely rather be with them than be here, but that's not a very good idea," Haberdash said.