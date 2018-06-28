Some Roads Still Flooded

Duane Mobley lives only a few hundred feet away from the newly enlarged Missouri River. And while he is close to the flood, he realizes it is worse for some people and he has seen much worse in the past.

"The place I lived in '93 was right on Splice Creek, and Splice Creek became a raging torrent right there next to the house, yeah, it was something else," Mobley said.

Another difference from the floods of 1993 is the slowly rising water is less of a threat to the asphalt roadway.

"Backwater generally kind of comes up easy and goes back down easy. Generally we don't have any significant issues. But like I say, time will tell later on in the week or early next week," Mike Teel of MoDOT said.

Mobley takes a small detour around the flooded road to get to work. He calls it a minor inconvenience.

"The highway department out here has done a very good job, and basically I see them doing the same thing this time, and no longer than the road has been submerged I don't really see a problem with them , you know, getting us back up and running fairly quickly," Mobley said.

MoDOT hopes to have Highway 179 back open by the end of this week or the beginning of next week.