Some Say Small Town Culture Explains Allegations Against Ferrell

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Last month, Fred Ferrell's way of greeting and treating women cost him his job as Missouri's agriculture director. But for many in Ferrell's home town of Charleston, his remarks and hugs were not sexual harassment -- just Bootheel culture. Charleston is about 150 miles south of St. Louis. A number of women who worked for Ferrell say he often hugged and used pet names like "Princess" and "Show Dog." But they don't consider it sexual harassment. In fact, several say Ferrell promoted them or encouraged them in their careers. Ferrell was forced out by Governor Blunt after a former secretary, Heather Elder, filed a sexual harassment suit. Elder said Ferrell frequently hugged her, kissed her on the cheek and called her his "princess."