Some Schools Open on MLK Day

STURGEON - While many Mid-Missouri kids enjoyed a day off from school Monday, some schools chose to remain open to make up a snow day. Some parents around the nation feel the holiday's importance is being overlooked, and Missouri is no exception to the trend.



Sturgeon R-5 was open today, but its superintendent said this year, the reason was not to make up snow days, but rather construction days.



Sturgeon was just one of a handful of schools that stayed open. KOMU 8 found that Harrisburg R-8, Clarksburg C-2, Montgomery Co. C-2, Osage Co. R-2, Cole Camp R-1 and Marceline R-5 schools were also open.



Paul Heywood is the father of two African-American children and he said he doesn't understand why their Sturgeon school was open, and neither did his 14-year-old son. But he said that when he gave his son the choice of not going to school, his son chose to go, saying he didn't want to miss anything.



The superintendent for Sturgeon R-5 said that this year the school stayed open because it already has two and a half days to make up for starting late due to construction. But he said in the last two years, the school was open on MLK day to make up for snow days.



He explained that the calendar committee has to include six possible snow days, and Martin Luther King Day is the first holiday on that list. Presidents Day, June 3rd (Teachers Work Day), and June 6-8 are also built in school days.



Mary Elsensohn, superintendent for Osage Co. R-2, said her district chose to stay open on MLK day rather than extend school longer into the summer because standardized tests are in the spring. Elsensohn said making up days now allows teachers more time to go over test subjects.

