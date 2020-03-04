Some small Missouri communities disband police departments

By: The Associated Press

MOSBY (AP) - Some small northwest Missouri towns were deciding it's too expensive to run police departments.

Officials in Mosby voted earlier this month to disband the police department and pay Clay County sheriff's deputies to respond to calls. Mayor Harlin Clements said the town of about 200 residents couldn't afford such things as police cars, repairs and uniforms.

The Kansas City Star reported Mosby joined other Clay County towns paying the sheriff's departments for security, including Missouri City, Glenaire and Avondale. The town of Holt will begin using county deputies Sept. 1.

Richard Sheets was the deputy director of the Missouri Municipal League.

He said several Missouri towns use county officers and that sometimes it works out and other times it doesn't because it's dependent on the quality of officers involved.