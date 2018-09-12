Some State Dropping GED as Test Price Spikes

KANSAS CITY - Several dozen states are looking for an alternative to the GED test because of concerns that a new version is more costly and will no longer be offered in a pencil and paper format.

Forty states have participated in a group that's considering options for the high school equivalency test. New York, Montana and New Hampshire announced last month they are switching to test providers that offer a cheaper alternative to the GED. Missouri also has requested bids.

At $120, the new GED that debuts in January is double the cost of the current test. Several states subsidize some or all of the expense, but the student share is expected to rise.

GED officials say the new test is cheaper to administer and is changing because of tougher state standards.