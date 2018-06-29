Some Think Bridge Should be Named After Worker

ST. LOUIS - While lawmakers and thousands of petition signers from both Missouri and Illinois are supporting the idea of naming a new St. Louis bridge after Stan Musial, there are some who favor honoring a worker who died during its construction.

Andy Gammon was a carpenter from Park Hills. He died in March when an aerial lift toppled into the Mississippi River.

The bridge carrying Interstate 70 traffic opens next year. Since Musial's death on Saturday, several state and federal lawmakers have proposed naming the span after the St. Louis Cardinals great.

But the Park Hills Daily Journal reports that a petition started by friends and supporters of Gammon seeks to name the structure for him.