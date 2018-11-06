Some Websites Go Black to Protest Potential Legislation

COLUMBIA - Thousands of websites went black Wednesday to protest potential legislation. The Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA), if passed, would ban copyright infringement on the Internet. For example, if a website posts a link that is copyrighted by another entity, the former site could be shut down.

Wikipedia went black for the day, routing browsers to a page explaining the SOPA legislation and its potential consequences.

Some mid-Missourians are concerned the legislation could make it harder to post content.

"I make websites and part of my job is to post content to and from other sites," website programmer Nathan Stitt said. "If this legislation passes. It will make it very hard for me to continue to do my job."

The legislation also caused street protests in New York, Seattle and San Francisco.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on the bill on January 24.