Some with HIV in Missouri to lose health insurance in 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some HIV-positive patients in nearly half the counties in Missouri will lose health insurance coverage next year.

The Department of Health and Senior Services announced that nearly 100 HIV patients in Missouri will no longer have access to a comprehensive health insurance plan effective Jan. 1 as a result of high costs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state has begun notifying some HIV-positive patients in more than 50 counties about the changes in coverage. The state helps direct federal funds from the Ryan White program to help those with HIV afford and access health care.

A spokeswoman for the department says more than 2,300 people in Missouri relied on the program for coverage this year.

State officials say patients will still have access to the necessary medications.