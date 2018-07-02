Son Brings Crack Pipe to Missouri Elementary School

SWEET SPRINGS (AP) -- Officials at a small northwest Missouri elementary school say they were stunned when a kindergarten student brought his mom's crack pipe and some drugs for show-and-tell.



KCTV reports (http://bit.ly/ocGtMy) that the boy showed the items on Sept. 6 at Sweet Springs Elementary School. School officials called police.



The boy's 32-year-old mother was arrested and is charged with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.



Court records indicate that the teacher told police that the boy had the pipe and "several baggies of crack rocks." Officials say the drugs were worth about $3,700.



A family friend told KCTV5 that the boy is being cared for by relatives.