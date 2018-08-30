Son charged with murder in Missouri woman's death

GREENFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother.

Charges against 28-year-old Jason William Fury of Golden City were amended this week after his mother, 58-year-old Sherry Fury, died Monday of a gunshot wound to the head. She had been hospitalized in Springfield since being shot Oct. 14 at her home outside Golden City.

Jason Fury also is charged with armed criminal action.

The Joplin Globe reports Dade County Sheriff Max Huffman says Jason Fury called authorities after the shooting and was standing outside the home when officers arrived. Fury told investigators he remembered retrieving a handgun from his truck but he blacked out and didn't remember the shooting.