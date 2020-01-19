Son of Charleston shooting victim to speak at Westminster College

FULTON - Inspirational speaker and former Minor League Baseball outfielder Chris Singleton, who lost his mother in a shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC, will speak at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the Westminster College campus.

Singleton's presentation, "Triumph over Tragedy," focuses on his willingness to forgive the white supremacist, who killed Sharonda Coleman-Singleton and eight other African-American churchgoers. His message that "love is stronger than hate" will be central to his talk, which is free and open to the public.

"I want schools, universities and companies everywhere to hear my story of overcoming unthinkable adversity so that they, too, can realize they can overcome whatever life throws at them," Singleton said. "I want to teach others to love one another, not based on religion, race or skin color."

Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs out of Charleston Southern University in the 19th round in 2017, two years after his mother's death. He was released in March 2019, after two seasons, and he announced that his professional baseball career was over shortly thereafter.

Singleton’s talk is sponsored by Westminster’s Campus Activities Board, and will take place in the Coulter Science Center Lecture Hall in Coulter Science Center.