Son of Former AG Ashcroft Runs for Mo. Senate

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A son of former Missouri governor and U.S. attorney general John Ashcroft is running for a Missouri Senate seat.

Republican John R. Aschroft filed paperwork Tuesday to run in the 24th Senate District in St. Louis County. Two other candidates - Robb Hicks and Jack Spooner - already have filed for the August GOP primary.

The race also includes Democratic Rep. Jill Schupp and Libertarian Jim Higgins.

The Senate seat is now held by Republican John Lamping, who is not running for re-election.

John R. Ashcroft often goes by "Jay" and works at a law firm with his father. John D. Ashcroft was attorney general under former President George W. Bush. He also served as a U.S. senator, two terms each as Missouri governor and attorney general, and as state auditor.