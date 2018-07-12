Son of Slain Springfield Couple Appeals for Public's Help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- The son of a southwest Missouri couple found stabbed to death in their home is pleading for anyone with information about the killings to come forward.

Police were called by 80-year-old Helen Willingham to her home south of Springfield on April 25. The woman said her husband, 81-year-old Don Willingham, was struggling with an intruder. The husband and wife were both dead when officers arrived about six minutes later.

KSPR-TV reports the couple's son, David Willingham, appealed Thursday for anyone with knowledge of the killings to "do the right thing" and contact authorities. Willingham says the community should be concerned that whoever killed his parents remains on the loose.

The Greene County sheriff said last month that some people who could help aren't talking to investigators because they fear retaliation.