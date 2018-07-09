Sons of Missing KC Baby's Parents Interviewed for First Time in Weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Two young boys who share a Kansas City home with a baby girl missing since Oct. 4 have been interviewed a second time as part of the investigation.



Kansas City police spokesman Darin Snapp says the parents of Lisa Irwin consented to having the boys, ages 5 and 8, interviewed Thursday afternoon. They're the sons of Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin by previous relationships.



The boys were last questioned the day Bradley and Irwin reported that Lisa, then 10 months old, vanished overnight from her crib. Both boys were in the house with Bradley when she fell asleep Oct. 3 and when Irwin arrived home from work around 4 a.m. the following day.



The parents' New York attorney, Joe Tacopina, declined to comment on the boys' interviews Thursday night.