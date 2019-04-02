Sophie Cunningham earns All-American honors

10 hours 55 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Sports
By: Ben Miglore, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

NEW YORK – Mizzou Women’s basketball senior Sophie Cunningham added one more honor to close out her collegiate career Monday. She was named to the Associated Press All-America Third Team. Cunningham is the first Mizzou Women’s AP All-American.

The honor comes after All-America Honorable Mention honors during her sophomore and junior years. She was also named to her third All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches. She is the first player in the program to earn three consecutive All-Conference First Team honors. She was named to the All-SEC first team by AP for the second straight season, as well.

Cunningham ended her Mizzou career as its all-time leader in scoring with 2,187 points. She also holds numerous other program records including first in free throws made (537), second in three-pointers made (238), and third in three-point percentage (40.3).

In the final SEC Tournament of her Mizzou career, she averaged 25.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg, earning All-Tournament honors. She became the first Mizzou player to do so since 1994.

