Sophie Cunningham earns All-American honors

NEW YORK – Mizzou Women’s basketball senior Sophie Cunningham added one more honor to close out her collegiate career Monday. She was named to the Associated Press All-America Third Team. Cunningham is the first Mizzou Women’s AP All-American.

The honor comes after All-America Honorable Mention honors during her sophomore and junior years. She was also named to her third All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches. She is the first player in the program to earn three consecutive All-Conference First Team honors. She was named to the All-SEC first team by AP for the second straight season, as well.

Cunningham ended her Mizzou career as its all-time leader in scoring with 2,187 points. She also holds numerous other program records including first in free throws made (537), second in three-pointers made (238), and third in three-point percentage (40.3).

In the final SEC Tournament of her Mizzou career, she averaged 25.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg, earning All-Tournament honors. She became the first Mizzou player to do so since 1994.