Sophie Cunningham earns preseason accolades

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference picked the Missouri women's basketball team to finish fifth in the 2018-19 SEC preseason media poll.

Senior Sophie Cunningham was one of seven players chosen to the preseason All-SEC team.

Each of the teams selected in front of Missouri (Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia) advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, along with the Tigers.

Last season, Cunningham was one of only three players to receive votes for the preseason SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Year award. She also averaged 18.5 points and nearly five rebounds per game for the Tigers last season.