Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix

COLUMBIA - Missouri's all time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham was taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury.

She was the first pick of the second round and will be joining a star studded roster in Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

Cunningham is the eighth Tiger ever taken in the WNBA Draft with the last one being Bri Kulas in 2014.

She will have a quick turnaround as the WNBA season starts in just over a month.