Sophie Cunningham joins Sports Xtra

in Sports By: Ethan Illers, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball's all-time leading scoring Sophie Cunningham joined Chris Gervino on Sports Xtra to talk about her time in Columbia and the upcoming WNBA Draft. Cunningham is expected to be selected in this year's draft which will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m.