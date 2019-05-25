Sophie Cunningham makes Phoenix roster

PHOENIX - Former Mizzou women's basketball standout, Sophie Cunningham, made the Phoenix Mercury's opening day roster on Thursday.

Phoenix selected Cunningham with the first pick of the second round of April's WNBA Draft. She was the 13th pick overall, making her the highest drafted player in Mizzou women's basketball history.

In two preseason games with the Mercury, Cunningham averaged about nine points, shooting 54 percent from the field. Most notably, the Mizzou alum sunk a three-point shot with just three seconds left for a Phoenix victory.

Cunningham's first regular-season game with the Mercury will be May 25th against the Seattle Storm at 2:30 P.M.