Sophie Cunningham makes Wooden Award preseason watch list

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, Missouri Tiger women’s basketball player, Sophie Cunningham was chosen as one of 30 candidates named to the preseason watch list for the 2019 Wooden Award.

The Wooden Award is the most prestigious award given out in NCAA women's basketball. Cunningham was also selected to the Wooden Award preseason Top-30 last season.

The senior guard is one of only six players from the SEC on the list. Student athletes who are in the running for the Wooden Award are also candidates for the 2019 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year accolade.

Voting will open before the start of the NCAA Tournament.