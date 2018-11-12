Sophie Cunningham named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

COLUMBIA- Mizzou’s senior guard Sophie Cunningham was named to the watch list for the Citizen Naismith Trophy. Cunningham is one of 50 players on the watch list for the Women’s Player of the Year Award. She has been named to the watch list for three national awards this season. She was named to the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Year Award in October and the Wooden Award in November.

Mizzou will be at home this week, hosting Missouri State on Tuesday November 13th and Green Bay on Friday November 16th.