Sophie Cunningham shines bright against the Indiana Fever

21 hours 6 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 1:38:06 PM CDT June 29, 2019 in Sports
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

PHOENIX - Heading into Friday nights matchup against the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury were looking for back-to-back wins. The winning trend continued for Phoenix with a 91-69 victory over Indiana. 

Former Mizzou women's basketball player, Sophie Cunningham tallied a season high 19 points with three rebounds and two assists. 

Phoenix moves to 4-5 on the season. The Mercury will travel to Seattle on Wednesday to face the Storm on Sunday. Tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. 

