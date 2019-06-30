Sophie Cunningham shines bright against the Indiana Fever

PHOENIX - Heading into Friday nights matchup against the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury were looking for back-to-back wins. The winning trend continued for Phoenix with a 91-69 victory over Indiana.

Former Mizzou women's basketball player, Sophie Cunningham tallied a season high 19 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Phoenix moves to 4-5 on the season. The Mercury will travel to Seattle on Wednesday to face the Storm on Sunday. Tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.