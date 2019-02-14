Sophie Cunningham tacks on another career accolade

COLUMBIA - Following Missouri’s 69-46 against Vanderbilt this past Sunday, Tigers senior guard Sophie Cunningham was awarded Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Week, per the conference office on Tuesday. Missouri has now won its last two games and will be looking to add a third straight win on Thursday against No. 5 Mississippi State.

In her last two games (Texas A&M and Vanderbilt), Sophie Cunningham averaged 24.5 points and 10 rebounds. She also recorded her 12th career double-double against the Aggies with 22 points and 22 rebounds. Cunningham also leads all active SEC players with 11 total honors to add to her already impressive resume.

For Cunningham, this is the second time this season and fifth time in her career that she has been honored with SEC Player of the Week.

The Missouri guard is also the SEC active leading scorer with 1,991 total points.