Sophie Cunningham tested positive with COVID-19 in June, now at WNBA training

COLUMBIA – Former Mizzou basketball player, Sophie Cunningham, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18th. The WNBA player explains why she is just now reporting to IMG Academy for training camp, instead of arriving on July 6 with the rest of her teammates.

Cunningham said she feels “lucky” with her experience.

“I did not get it bad," she said. "All I had was a headache, sore throat and felt pretty fatigued and out of breath for a solid four days, but after the fifth I was pretty clear of symptoms.”

Cunningham quarantined for 14 days after testing positive, then following WNBA rules, quarantined for another 14 days before being cleared to report to camp.

Once arrived at the IMG Academy in Florida, every athlete and person who enters must quarantine for 3-4 days. Cunningham has tested negative multiple times but is still quarantining to follow guidelines.

Cunningham said she and everyone in the league are being extra careful during this time by isolating themselves in their rooms, using plenty of hand sanitizer, wiping things down and wearing masks when required.

She will begin practice for the first time in a month on Thursday.

“If you're a professional athlete that's unheard of, but I feel confident in where I’m at because I put it in a lot of work before you know, June 18, so I’m confident in my capabilities," Cunningham said. "I’ll be able to start working out Thursday.”

The Phoenix Mercury player will begin her second season starting July 25th against the Los Angeles Sparks.