Sophomore Pitcher Eric Anderson Starts Against Central Arkansas

COLUMBIA - 11 months after having shoulder surgery, Sophomore pitcher Eric Anderson made his first start against Central Arkansas Tuesday night. Anderson only pitched two innings, but allowed just three earned runs, while striking out one batter.

"I'm a little disappointed in my performance, but it'll get better and better and it's something to build off of," said Eric Anderson.

Missouri's head coach thinks Anderson's resilience is what helped him get back on the mound so quickly.

"Eric's a really good competitor and a really hard worker, so for him it probably wasn't as hard as it is for others, that's why he's back so soon. For most people it's a year plus surgery but the fact that he worked hard and mentally he's gotten through a lot of the roadblocks that happen in rehabilitation, that's why he is where he is right now," siad Head Coach Tim Jamieson.

"It was tough, it was a busy summer. I'm still rehabbing every day but I'd say I'm past rehab now, even though I'm still doing it, that's just keeping my arm in shape but it's just throwing now and trying to get arm strength back," continued Anderson.

Jamieson says he doesn't think Anderson's quite ready for conference play yet, but plans to give him another start sometime next week.

Missouri continues its home game stretch this weekend beginning Big 12 play against Oklahoma.