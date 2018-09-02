Sophomores Come Up Big for Westminster Softball

FULTON, MO -- Sophomores Lori Jones and Brittany Lee led the Westminster College softball squad to a 3-1 win in the nightcap and a split of its St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) doubleheader Saturday in Fulton.

The Blue Jays (8-10, 3-3 SLIAC) fell 5-1 in the opener to visiting Blackburn (8-8, 3-3 SLIAC). Westminster freshman Emily Kesel went 3-for-3 with an RBI and sophomore Rai'an Harris went 2-for-3, but sophomore Sarah Schneider (3-6) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks despite recording 11 strike outs.

Lee (5-3) pitched a perfect game through six innings and finished with a no-hitter while striking out nine in the nightcap. Blackburn's lone unearned run came in the seventh inning courtesy of three Westminster errors. Junior Morgan Shipley went 2-for-3 and was on base, along with freshman Hannah Domino, when Jones hit her team-high fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning to produce the winning runs.