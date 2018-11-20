Source: Lohse, Brewers Reach $33M, 3-Year Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent pitcher Kyle Lohse and the Milwaukee Brewers have reached agreement on a three-year contract worth $33 million.

Several media outlets reported the deal Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was expected later in the day.

The 34-year-old Lohse joined the Brewers exactly a week before they're set to open the season at home against Colorado.

Lohse enjoyed his best season in the majors last year, going 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA and helping the St. Louis Cardinals earn an NL wild-card spot. He is 118-109 lifetime with a 4.45 ERA in 12 seasons with Minnesota, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and St. Louis.